Trump’s special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, arrives in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Kellogg is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

"I'm going to have some wonderful talks with President Zelensky," the special envoy said.

When asked what his message is, he said: "We are going to listen."

On February 18, the US delegation and Russian representatives held talks in Saudi Arabia. The U.S. side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. The Russian side was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

News.Az