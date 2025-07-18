Trump’s tariff strategy pushes Asia toward U.S. LNG, raising climate concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asian nations are increasingly turning to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases as a bargaining tool in trade talks with the Trump administration, aiming to ease tariff pressure. But analysts warn the move risks undermining climate goals and long-term energy security.

Buying more U.S. LNG has become a key concession in negotiations over sweeping tariffs on Asian exports. Vietnam signed a deal in May to develop a gas import hub with an American firm, while Japan’s JERA, the country’s largest power generator, inked 20-year contracts to purchase up to 5.5 million metric tons annually starting in 2030, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Other nations are considering similar steps: Thailand has expressed interest in long-term LNG contracts and Alaska’s $44 billion gas pipeline project; the Philippines and India are exploring U.S. energy imports to narrow trade imbalances.

“Trump has put pressure on a plethora of Asian trading partners to buy more U.S. LNG,” said Tim Daiss of APAC Energy Consultancy, noting that Japan is committing to deals despite a surplus. “Not good for Southeast Asia’s sustainability goals.”

Experts warn that locking into decades-long LNG agreements could derail renewable energy adoption. “Building pipelines and terminals creates systems that are expensive and difficult to replace, making it harder to switch to clean energy,” said Indra Overland, head of the Center for Energy Research at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

While LNG is touted as a bridge fuel, critics say it risks delaying Asia’s transition to renewables like solar and wind, which are increasingly cost-competitive and scalable.

Trump has championed LNG exports as part of his broader energy dominance strategy, promoting projects such as the Alaska LNG pipeline, designed to supply gas to Asia without transiting the Panama Canal.

The push comes amid growing global pressure to cut emissions — a challenge that could be complicated if Asia remains tied to long-term fossil fuel infrastructure.

News.Az