Trump’s team plans to travel to London to finalize discussions on the Ukraine ceasefire issue, according to Kellogg

Trump’s team plans to travel to London to finalize discussions on the Ukraine ceasefire issue, according to Kellogg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Keith Kellogg, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, told Fox News that President Donald Trump's team will head back to London for discussions focused on securing a ceasefire in Ukraine, News.Az report citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We talked about going forward with a potential ceasefire in the near term. And that's the reason we're returning to London this week, to actually lock that down," Kellogg said.

He noted that President Trump has done more in 90 days to resolve this war — the largest war in Europe since World War II — than had been done in the previous 900 days or more.

"And he's driving this toward solutions. And one thing I noticed with President Trump, and have been with him before, is that they don't give them a problem unless you have a solution. And I think we've got a pretty good solution set," the special envoy emphasized.

According to him, the mineral agreement that the US signed with Ukraine is one of those solutions.

"Also, go to a comprehensive ceasefire. When I talk about a comprehensive ceasefire, it's sea, air, land, and industrial as well, for a period of at least 30 days. And then it builds to a longer peace deal, a permanent peace deal as well. And I think we're on a good path," Kellogg added.

He acknowledged that, in his opinion, this is difficult and really challenging.

"But I think if it wasn't for President Trump, we wouldn't be where we're at today, and he's driving us towards a conclusion. Well, certainly two months ago, this would have been a lot easier," Kellogg concluded.

News.Az