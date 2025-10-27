Yandex metrika counter

TSX opens flat as trade hopes offset drop in precious metals
Canada’s main stock index, the S&P/TSX Composite, opened almost flat on Monday, at 30,329.54 points, down 0.07%.

Markets were caught between sliding precious metals prices and optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations, which offered some support to equities despite sector-specific declines, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


