TSX opens flat as trade hopes offset drop in precious metals
Photo: Reuters
Canada’s main stock index, the S&P/TSX Composite, opened almost flat on Monday, at 30,329.54 points, down 0.07%.
Markets were caught between sliding precious metals prices and optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations, which offered some support to equities despite sector-specific declines, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.