Tunisia jails 40 opposition, business, and media figures
- 28 Nov 2025 12:28
- 28 Nov 2025 13:23
Photo: Middle East Monitor
A Tunisian appeals court on Friday sentenced 40 opposition leaders, businesspeople, and media figures to prison terms ranging from five to 45 years over alleged conspiracy against state security, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The trial, ongoing since March, is one of the largest prosecutions for security offences in Tunisia’s recent history, while more than 20 defendants have fled abroad.