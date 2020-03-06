Tunisia suicide attack kills five police officers near US embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two suicide bombers have blown themselves up near the US embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, killing five police officers, The Guardian reported.

An interior ministry statement said the attackers both died and that a civilian was slightly injured.

Media reports citing eyewitnesses said the attackers were on a motorcycle. That report could not be immediately confirmed. Phones at the embassy went unanswered.

Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris.

Dozens of people have been killed in attacks by Islamic extremists in Tunisia, notably in 2015 when the Bardo Museum outside the capital and a luxury beach hotel were attacked.

The US embassy, in a residential area on the outskirts of Tunis, was attacked in 2012 by crowds angered by an anti-Muslim film produced in the US.

Since the fall of Tunisia’s hard-line secular dictatorship in January 2011, Salafists have come into the open.

