Tural Ganjaliyev: Armenian community of Nagorno Karabakh is ready to peacefully coexist with Azerbaijani people

The Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan is interested in coexisting peacefully with the Azerbaijani community within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

News.Az reports that the due statement came from the Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tural Ganjaliyev.

He noted that as it is known, many citizens of the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh are among those who closely follow the activities of the Azerbaijani community in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan: “Despite the repressive behavior of the so-called regime illegally ruled by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, members of the Armenian community contacted us and expressed their support for our activities and their readiness to live together with the Azerbaijani community in peace within the internationally recognized borders of our country.

It is no secret that there are facts of humiliation by Armenia of the Armenian community in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (holding an "election" show during the pandemic, etc.), and this situation continues today. However, Armenia always uses the occupation of Azerbaijani territories as a means to divert the attention of ordinary citizens from all the problems within it. Instead of solving the problems in Armenia, it continues its illegal activities in our lands, constantly taking provocative steps and making statements. The facts show that the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is aware that they are the victims of all these games and have become an instrument of aggression against Azerbaijan by Armenia. On the positive side, the number of people who understand that the only solution to the conflict within the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh in order to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region and restore normal life is the coexistence of the two communities within the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Numerous messages sent by representatives of the Armenian community to the official social media accounts of the Azerbaijani community and to my personal accounts in recent times give grounds to say this."

"As an elected representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to bring to the attention of the Armenian community that the anonymity of their appeals will be fully protected until a final peace is achieved for the safety of those people. We appreciate the support of all members of the Armenian community who support us in this process.

As an MP from Khankendi, I want to assure you that I am working to solve all the concerns and problems of both Armenian and Azerbaijani residents of the city. Any resident of Khankendi of Armenian origin, as well as Azerbaijani residents, can send us their complaints and suggestions via social media and e-mail, despite pressure from the occupying Armenia.

I want to reiterate to the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan that we are ready for a broader inter-communal dialogue for peace and we will organize it soon.

Undoubtedly, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will soon be restored and all the rights and freedoms of both communities living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be protected equally and at the highest level in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Ganjaliyev said.

