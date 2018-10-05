Turkey: 3 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in N. Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Terrorists 'neutralized' in Zap region were planning to attack Turkish military bases

At least three PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Anadolu agency reported citing the military on Friday.

Turkish General Staff said in a statement that Turkish Armed Forces launched air operations in northern Iraq's Zap region, neutralizing three terrorists.

The terrorists were planning to attack Turkish military bases, the military added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

News.Az