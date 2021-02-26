Turkey commemorates 29th anniversary of Khojaly Massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey on Friday commemorated the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre, in which a total of 613 innocent civilians were killed by Armenian soldiers in the town of Khojaly during the first Karabakh war following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Releasing a Twitter message, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he wanted to honor with gratitude and mercy the memory of Azerbaijanis who were brutally murdered in Khoajly 29 years ago.

"On the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre, we will not forget its pain over the years and will experience its sadness over and over again; I remember with mercy our 613 Azerbaijani brothers and sisters who were mercilessly murdered, regardless of women, children or elderly people, and I express my condolences to the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people. We are one nation, two states. We, as Turkey, will continue to support the just struggle of Azerbaijan as Turkey," he said.

Releasing a written statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including women and children, were murdered during Armenian forces' attacks targeting Khojaly in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and hundreds of them were injured on Feb. 26, 1992.

"In these attacks, more than a thousand people were taken prisoner. Unfortunately, the fate of missing people is still unknown. We know that the wounds caused by the Khojaly Massacre, which took place in front of the world's eyes, are still fresh. We feel the pain of dear Azerbaijan deep in our heart, and we share it," the ministry said.

Wishing God's mercy for those who lost their lives in the inhumane massacre and offering condolences to the people of Azerbaijan, the statement said that Turkey respectfully remembers the memories of victims.

