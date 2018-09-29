Turkey eyes to build warships jointly with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish shipyard Dearsan plans to build four warships jointly with the Azerbaijani Navy, Servet Bilgin, the shipyard’s manager for offshore projects, told Trend Sept. 29.

He said that in this regard, negotiations were held with the Azerbaijani government, and four projects were presented to the Azerbaijani side.

“In addition, this issue was discussed with the leadership of the Azerbaijani Navy,” he said. “If an agreement is reached, we will proceed to the joint construction of vessels in Azerbaijan.”

He added that Azerbaijani specialists will also participate in this process.

Bilgin noted that the vessels are planned to be built considering the geographical features of the Caspian Sea and the balance of power of the countries of the region.

“The project has already been submitted to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan,” he said. “We also appealed to the Baku Shipyard LLC with a proposal of cooperation. We plan to build all vessels in Azerbaijan.”

Bilgin added that the company he represents has been cooperating with Azerbaijan for three years.

The products of Dearsan were also showcased at the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018, which was held in Baku on September 25-27.

News.Az

