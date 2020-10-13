Turkey FM calls on OSCE Minsk Group to urgently convene meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh

The OSCE Minsk Group should urgently convene a meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

He said that Turkey has come up with a proposal to hold an urgent meeting of the Minsk Group.

"The killing of civilians by the Armenian side is unacceptable. Armenia, emboldened by impunity, is committing new provocations," Cavusoglu added.

News.Az