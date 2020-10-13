Turkey FM calls on OSCE Minsk Group to urgently convene meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh
13 Oct 2020
The OSCE Minsk Group should urgently convene a meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.
He said that Turkey has come up with a proposal to hold an urgent meeting of the Minsk Group.
"The killing of civilians by the Armenian side is unacceptable. Armenia, emboldened by impunity, is committing new provocations," Cavusoglu added.