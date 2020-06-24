Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is not experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus and the country is still facing the impact of the first phase, the health minister announced on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

As many as 1,386 patients recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 164,234, Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a scientific committee meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Spread of virus has not slowed down, there is no scientific evidence that it has become less potent," Koca said.

"Average age of coronavirus-related fatalities increased from 71 to 74," he added.

Turkey reported 24 new COVID-19 fatalities over the past day, bringing the death toll to 5,025, according to the minister.

News.Az

News.Az