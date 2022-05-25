Turkey observed positive approach to lifting arms embargo from Finland, Sweden - Erdogan spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara observed a positive attitude towards lifting of arms exports embargo during talks with delegations from NATO applicants Finland and Sweden, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing SonDakika.

In a news conference following the talks, Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey's terrorism concerns and expectations about concrete steps to address them were conveyed to counterparts.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az