Turkey reports 1,894 more coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,894 more novel coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country's overall tally now stands at 351,413, the ministry reported.

Some 1,512 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 306,939, while the death toll rose to 9,445.

Around 116,565 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 12.64 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stood at 1,545, with 5.6% suffering from pneumonia this week.

"While our health workers endeavor to cure patients, we should help them by complying with the rules," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, urging compliance with measures to curb the virus's spread.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.12 million lives in 189 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 40.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 27.7 million, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

