Turkey 'running study to open more hospitals in Syria'

Turkish Red Crescent says health ministry looking to build on medical facility set up earlier in Jarabulus.

Turkey has maintained its aid to Aleppans in northern Syria, long after the evacuation of the war-torn city, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Kerem Kinik said the Turkish Ministry of Health was running a feasibility study to open two more new hospitals in Idlib and Azaz, along the same lines as a facility set up by Turkey in the liberated area of Jarabulus.

Kinik said 700,000 people were living in Idlib refugee camps as well as 300,000 in Azaz and Cobanbey camps which were established by the Turkish Red Crescent.

Red Crescent trucks have made thousands of deliveries of aid to refugees in Syria, Kinik added.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests -- which had erupted as part of the Arab Spring uprisings -- with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in the conflict and millions more displaced.

