Turkey says KRG referendum will have serious consequences

Turkey says KRG referendum will have serious consequences

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum will have serious consequences and trigger fresh crises in the region, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın

“If referendum is not cancelled, it will have serious consequences. Arbil should immediately correct this grave mistake that will trigger new crises in the region,” Kalın tweeted.

The Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum is scheduled for Sept. 25. Earlier, Turkey’s National Security called the referendum ‘illegal’, stating that Ankara will use its rights arising from both international and bilateral documents. The Turkish Armed Forces are currently holding drills at the border with Iraq.

News.Az

News.Az