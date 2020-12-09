Turkey sees five-fold increase in coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has seen a five-fold increase in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a press release late Wednesday, Daily Sabah reports.

Speaking after the meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board in the capital Ankara, Koca said: "There is over a five-fold rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases and 55% increase in deaths compared to the previous peak in April."

"The total number of coronavirus tests reached 20 million and our positive case numbers exceeded 1.5 million. Of these, 550,000 went through a visible sickness," Koca told.

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 217 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 15,531.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases but has reported all cases since Nov. 25. Koca said the government would publish historical data for all cases starting Thursday.

Turkey reported 31,712 more coronavirus infections, including 6,213 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Wednesday.

As many as 5,846 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 447,361, while the death toll rose to 15,531 with 217 additions.

Across the country, 204,411 more COVID-19 tests were administered, pushing the total to over 20.29 million.

News.Az