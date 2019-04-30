Turkey sees increase of inflow of Azerbaijani tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

In March 2019, 60,900 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 5.35 percent more compared to March 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in March 2019 was 2.73 percent.

In the 1Q2019, 158,400 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 2.69 percent more compared to the 1Q2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in the 1Q2019 was 2.91 percent.

According to the ministry, in March 2019, 2.746 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 6.39 percent more compared to March 2018.

During this period,984,000 tourists visited Istanbul, while 135,000 visited Antalya.

In the 1Q2019, 6.859 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 7.07 percent more compared to the 1Q2018.

News.Az

News.Az