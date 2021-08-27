Turkey speeds up vaccination of teachers before new semester

Turkey speeds up vaccination of teachers before new semester

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey speeded up the vaccination of teachers against COVID-19 before the opening of classrooms on Sept. 6, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Friday, Xinhua reports.

Koca said on his Twitter account that 84 percent of the teachers in Turkey have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 72.6 percent got two shots.

The Turkish government earlier declared that teachers would submit a negative COVID-19 test result twice a week or proofs of vaccination.

Rukiye Eker Omeroglu, a board member of the Istanbul Chamber of Medicine and a pediatrician, warned that if a high proportion of teachers and parents do not get vaccinated, the number of infected children will increase.

Turkey has so far administered more than 91 million doses of vaccines, according to the ministry's latest data.

News.Az