Turkey to continue to defend truth of 1915 events, Erdogan says

Turkey will continue to defend the truth against those supporting slander, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday regarding the events of 1915, Daily Sabah reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Turkey's High Advisory Board, Erdogan once again made clear Turkey's stance on the 1915 events.

Erdogan's remarks came following reports that U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to recognize the 1915 events as genocide, which is a first in American history.

Turkey objects to presenting the 1915 incidents as “genocide,” rather calling them a tragedy.

News.Az