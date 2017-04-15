Turkey to hold constitutional referendum tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will hold a referendum on April 16, 2017, on constitutional amendments.

APA reports that the voting will be held in most regions of the country from 8:00 am to 5 pm. In eastern Turkey and Black Sea region, the voting will start at 7:00 am and end at 4 pm.



Turkish citizens living abroad have already voted. The results of those votes will be announced at the same time with results of votes in the country.



Turkish citizens will vote for or against a referendum package, which contains 18 amendments to the constitution. According to these amendments, the office of the Prime Minister would be abolished and the existing parliamentary system of government would be replaced with an executive presidency and a presidential system, the number of seats in Parliament would be raised from 550 to 600, the age requirement to stand as a candidate in an parliamentary election would be lowered from 25 to 18, authorities of Judicial-Legal Council would be changed and etc.



Despite the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) support the amendments, the Republican People's Party (CHP) is against the amendments.

