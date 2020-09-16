Turkey to launch Türksat 5A satellite into space on Nov. 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will launch the Türksat 5A satellite into space on Nov. 30, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu said Wednesday.

Türksat 5A is a broadcast satellite that will operate in the Ku band at the 31 degrees east longitude slot in geostationary orbit, covering Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and large regions of Africa. It will provide television services and improve broadband data networks. It reportedly has a launch mass of 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) and electrical power of 12 kilowatts.

Türksat 5A was built in collaboration between the Türksat Satellite Communications and Cable TV Operations Company (Türksat), the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Airbus Defense and Space (D&S), as part of a 2011 deal. It was scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, U.S., by the end of 2020.

Minister Karaismailoğlu added that the country will launch another satellite, Türksat 5B, in the second quarter of 2021.

Attending the Türksat Model Satellite Competition in central Turkey's Lake Tuz, held as part of Teknofest, Turkey's largest aerospace and tech festival, Karaismailoğlu said the upcoming years will see many important developments in Turkey's space ventures.

