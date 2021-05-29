Turkey to use drones for delivering goods

Turkey is setting up infrastructure for the delivery of goods by drones, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to information received by Anadolu Agency, the Turkish General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) is developing a management model to authorize drones to operate for civilian purposes.

This model aims to use Turkish civil airspace effectively, safely, and efficiently.

It will centrally monitor the movement of air corridors of more than 50,000 drones.

Once the plan is smoothed out, test flights will be conducted between two hospitals in Istanbul.

The drones will carry lightweight medicines until June 6.

They can also be used to collect blood samples and supply vaccines in hard-to-reach locations.

