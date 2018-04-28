Turkey, Ukraine to start joint manufacturing of An-188 aircraft

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey and Ukraine will start joint manufacturing of An-188 military and transport aircraft, Turkish media reported April 28.

It is reported that the first prototype of the aircraft, which is planned to be produced in a joint venture, was presented at the EurAsia Airshow 2018 exhibition, held in Antalya (Turkey) from 25 to 28 April this year, Trend reports.

The exact date of the beginning of joint production of aircraft hasn't been disclosed.

The production of mobile outposts that have proven their worth in the fight against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), as well as the production of the Canik TP9 pistols, ANKA drones and other military equipment was launched in Turkey since 2011, in the framework of strengthening the national defense industry.

Previously, domestic long-range missiles of the "earth-earth” class were tested in Turkey.

The new missile entitled as KAAN, was launched from a test site in the province of Sinop in Northern Turkey and, flying 280 kilometers in a given direction, fell in the Black Sea. These tests are the latest ones, after which the missile will be passed into service in the Turkish army.

The KAAN missile system produced by Roketsan Company was presented at the international defense industry exhibition IDEF-2017 in Istanbul.

In recent years, Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry.

