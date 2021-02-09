Turkey unveils national space program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's national space program to carry the country to the upper league in the global space race, says President Erdogan.

Turkey opening the door to the sky journey of its civilization that pioneered justice, morality and peace in the world for centuries, says president.

Turkey to ensure full security of information obtained from satellites with Turkish engineers' software, says President Erdogan.

Turkey provided 2.1B Turkish liras (nearly $300M) for 56 projects about satellite, space, launching systems, space equipment in 18 years, says Erdogan.

Turkey aims to set up regional positioning and timing system under its national space program, says Erdogan.

Turkey to gather satellite production activities under the single indigenous company, says president

In line with its National Space Program goals, Turkey plans to establish a spaceport, says President Erdogan

Turkey aims to make 1st contact with Moon in 2023 as the primary objective of its national space program, says country's president

Turkey aims to send a Turkish citizen to space in line with its National Space Program, says Erdogan

Turkey, as part of its national program, aims to increase its competitiveness in space by investing in 'space weather, meteorology': Erdogan

Turkey to boost its efficiency in terms of astronomical observations, follow-up of space objects from Earth, says Erdogan

Under national space program, Turkey to further develop the economy of the space industry, says Erdogan

Turkey to establish Space Technology Development Region (to welcome domestic and foreign investors), says Erdogan

Turkey to develop effective, competent human resources in the field of space under the newly unveiled program, says Erdogan.

