Turkey was top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in 2021

Turkey was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-February of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Turkey, Russia, Switzerland, Georgia and the US were the five major export destinations of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products.

The volume of export with Turkey made $106.8 million, while it amounted to $85,5 million with Russian, $35.1 million with Switzerland, $28.3 million with Georgia and $13.2 million with the US, according to official figures.

News.Az