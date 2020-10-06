Yandex metrika counter

Turkey’s foreign minister to arrive in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkey’s foreign minister to arrive in Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday will arrive in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry reports.

During the visit, Cavusoglu will be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and also exchange views on the present situation in Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as well as on other current regional and international developments with his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      