Turkey’s foreign minister to arrive in Azerbaijan
- 06 Oct 2020 10:26
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday will arrive in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry reports.
During the visit, Cavusoglu will be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and also exchange views on the present situation in Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as well as on other current regional and international developments with his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.