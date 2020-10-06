Turkey’s foreign minister to arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday will arrive in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry reports.

During the visit, Cavusoglu will be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and also exchange views on the present situation in Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as well as on other current regional and international developments with his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

News.Az