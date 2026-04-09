Japan and Australia to deepen defense ties

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Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles agreed Wednesday to continue strengthening security cooperation.

Speaking at the beginning of their meeting held at the Defense Ministry, Koizumi said, “A close relationship of cooperation between the two countries is vital for maintaining a strong deterrent in the region”, News.Az reports, citing Japannews.

Koizumi exchanged views on North Korea’s firing of ballistic missiles earlier on the day and the situation in Iran with Marles, who also is Australia’s deputy prime minister.

Prior to the meeting, Richard Marles also had talks with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara at the Prime Minister’s Office and discussed various issues including enhanced cooperation in the area of economic security.

News.Az