Over 150 killed as floods ravage Afghanistan in two weeks

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At least 157 people have died and 229 others have been injured, while nine remain missing, after heavy rains triggered widespread flooding and related accidents across Afghanistan over the past two weeks, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement released Thursday, the authority said torrential rainfall caused floods, landslides, and house collapses, along with powerful thunderstorms and lightning strikes, leading to significant casualties and extensive damage.

The impact has been particularly severe in remote mountainous regions, where 1,229 homes were completely destroyed and another 5,636 sustained partial damage. Floodwaters also swept away around 18,400 acres of farmland and damaged 372 kilometers of roads.

Officials have warned that more heavy rainfall is expected through Friday in over 20 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, cautioning residents—especially those living near rivers and flood-prone areas—to remain on high alert.

News.Az