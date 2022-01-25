Yandex metrika counter

Turkiye's Istanbul airport to remain closed due to heavy snow

The closure of Istanbul Airport has been extended until 11:00 local time (12:00 Baku time) on Wednesday, Turkiye's Directorate General Of Civil Aviation said on Twitter.

"NOTAM issued (notice - ed.) on continued closure of runways 16L/34R, 17L/35R, 17R/35L and 16R/34L of Istanbul Airport until 11:00 26 January 2022 (local time)," Directorate General Of Civil Aviation said.

One runway (18/36) is open and only priority flights are accepted.

