Turkey's Justice Ministry to recruit 5,550 judges, prosecutors

Turkey is to recruit 5,550 new judges and prosecutors before the end of next year, according to the Justice Ministry’s 2018 budget.

The ministry will also recruit 10,000 ancillary staff, it said in budget documents, according to Anadolu Agency.

The recruitment drive will come after more than 4,200 judges and prosecutors were dismissed over suspected ties to last year’s coup attempt.

The new recruits will take the number of Justice Ministry staff from 75,684 to 91,234.

On Nov. 15, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced that 48,739 suspected supporters of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were being held in custody awaiting trial.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15 coup bid, which saw 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara blames FETO for being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

