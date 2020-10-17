Yandex metrika counter

Turkic Council: Armenia is ought to stop attacking civilians and withdraw its occupying forces from Azerbaijani lands

Turkic Council: Armenia is ought to stop attacking civilians and withdraw its occupying forces from Azerbaijani lands

"Bombing civilians is against international humanitarian law," Turkic Council has said on its Twitter account.

"The Turkic Council condemns Armenia’s new arbitrary attacks by ballistic missiles on Ganja City and Azerbaijani civilians. Armenia is ought to stop attacking civilians and withdraw its occupying forces from Azerbaijani lands," 

The post was also accompanied by photos capturing the grave consequences of the Armenian terror in Ganja.

