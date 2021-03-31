Turkic Council chief honors memory of March 31 genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

March 31, which is commemorated in the Republic of Azerbaijan as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, significances the memory of the massacre committed against Azerbaijani people in March 1918 by the Armenian forces in Baku, Shamahi, Guba, Zangazur, Karabakh and Nakhchivan, reads a statement by Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.

“The national leader of Azerbaijan, Haydar Aliyev, signed a decree on March 1998 in order to draw the attention of the international community to the tragic events of the near past and to symbolize all the massacres against the Azerbaijanis happened in the history.

"Today the people and the Government of Azerbaijan pay tribute to the valuable memory of the victims and urge the world community to recognize these atrocious actions.

"On this important occasion, we join our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters in commemorating with respect all the martyrs and reiterate that as the Turkic Council we will work with all our capacity to ensure peace and stability in our region and beyond,” reads the statement.

News.Az