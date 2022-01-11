Turkic world stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan: Turkey’s FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkic world stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan, Turkey’s Foreing Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday at an extraordinary session of the Organization of Turkic States, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a virtual session, Cavusoglu said Ankara has been in contact with the Kazakh authorities since the very beginning.

"Our President, who has been in contact with the heads of member-states, especially Tokayev, has been closely watching the developments," the top diplomat added.

