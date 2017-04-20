Turkish Air Force kills 11 PKK terrorists in southeast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eleven PKK terrorists were killed in a Turkish Air Force strike on targets in the southeastern province of Sirnak on Wednesday, the military said, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said a 10-minute air operation was launched at 7.50 p.m. local time (1650GMT) following a report of terrorist activity.

Two weapon emplacements and a cave were destroyed, the statement said. A land operation is ongoing.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

