Turkish Airlines obliges PCR tests for all int’l passengers﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines obliges all international flight passengers to submit negative PCR virus test results obtained within the last 72 hours before boarding, the company's CEO said on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"On request of our Health Ministry, all passengers coming from abroad starting from Dec. 28 will be asked to submit negative PCR virus test results obtained within the last 72 hours before boarding, as part of Turkey's fight against Covid," Bilal Eksi wrote on Twitter.

Turkey late Sunday temporarily banned flights from the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, and South Africa due to the new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus.

The flights between Turkey and the Netherlands resumed Wednesday while the ban is still in place on flights from the rest.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines conducted repatriation flights to the UK on Friday.

News.Az