Turkish ambassador makes post on occasion of Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan

Turkish ambassador makes post on occasion of Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has shared a publication on Twitter on the occasion of September 27 – Remembrance Day.

“Today is the day of the beginning of the glorious 44-day journey for the liberation of Karabakh (from Armenian occupation). Today is the day when the ‘Iron Fist’ struck a blow,” the ambassador wrote.

Upon a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on 2 December 2020, September 27 is annually marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.


