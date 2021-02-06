Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

We have witnessed the destruction of cities and cultural monuments in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said.

Ozoral made the speech in the course of his visit to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts together with representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

He said that a lesson should be learned from what he saw in the liberated lands.

“Jabrayil is no different from other liberated settlements. Here we witnessed the destruction of cultural monuments and even the looting of graves. We see that the graves had been opened, the bones of the deceased are scattered around the area. All this is inhuman and barbaric. All this must be answered,” said Ozoral.

Upon the instruction of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev jointly with Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, representatives of diplomatic corps - ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan started to visit the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on Feb. 6.

