Turkish and Russian Presidents had phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had phone talk, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the improvement of relations between the two countries and the situation related to the Russia-Ukraine war were discussed.

The Turkish President stressed that they attach importance to ending the conflict quickly through negotiations. He also pointed out that they can take new steps based on the economic cooperation agreed in Sochi.

News.Az