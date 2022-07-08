Turkish and Russian Top Diplomats mull ceasefire in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Yesterday, we met with Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov," said Turkiye's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, News.az reports.

The minister noted that during the meeting, he brought his recommendations and ideas on ending the war in Ukraine to the attention of his Russian counterpart.

Turkish FM noted that they also discussed the grain crisis with Lavrov and exchanged views on what they can do in this framework.

Cavusoglu recalled that he held a phone conversation with the Ukrainian foreign minister yesterday.

News.Az