Turkish and Ukrainian FMs mull current situation in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation, Mr. Kuleba wrote on Twitter, News.az reports

"Call with my Turkish friend Mevlut Cavusoglu.He briefed me on Turkey’s ongoing efforts to put an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. We agreed to continue coordinating our joint steps to restore peace in Ukraine. Grateful to Turkey for its solidarity at this difficult time, "wroteDmitry Kuleba.

News.az









News.Az