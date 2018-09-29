Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 8 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least eight PKK terrorists in northern Iraq who were plotting terror attacks have been “neutralized” in airstrikes, the Turkish army said on Saturday, Anadolu agency reports.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said counter-terrorist air operations on Friday and Saturday killed three terrorists in Iraq's Metina region and five in the Avasin-Basyan region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

