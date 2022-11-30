Turkish, Azerbaijani Top Diplomats meet in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, the Azerbaijani minister said on Twitter, News.az reports.

"We met with the foreign minister of brother Turkiye, Mevlut Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the 29th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE. We discussed the issues on the agenda and our future steps between our countries. Always together, "One Nation, Two States, Azerbaijan-Turkiye," the post reads.

News.Az