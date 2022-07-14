Turkish citizen injured as excavator hits landmine in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand

+ ↺ − 16 px

An excavator operated by a Turkish citizen has hit a landmine in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, News.Az reports citing the district prosecutor’s office.

On July 14, at around 2 pm, the district prosecutor's office received information that Yalpiri Yildiray, a Turkish citizen (born in 1987) was injured in a landmine explosion in the territory of the liberated Tagavard village of Khojavand district.

Preliminary investigation found out that Yalpiri Yildiray, who worked as an excavator driver in a construction company, suffered various bodily injuries as a result of hitting a mine when repair and construction works were being carried out in that area.

Currently, an investigation is underway at the Khojavand District Prosecutor's Office.

