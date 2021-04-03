Turkish Cyprus to lift controlled district passing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will lift controlled passing between districts on April 5, its prime minister announced on Friday.

Ersan Saner said following a Cabinet meeting that a curfew to help control the spread of the coronavirus will continue for another week.

Between April 5 and 12, the curfew will be applied beginning at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Saner added.

The TRNC reported 42 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 4,486, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 26 people have died from COVID-19 in the country that has a population of 385,000.

Meanwhile, the Greek Cypriot administration confirmed 705 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Greek Cypriot Health Ministry said the number of infections there reached 46,878.

A total of 261 people have been killed due to coronavirus in the country that has 900,000 inhabitants.

(c) Anadolu Agency

