Turkish Cyprus to lift controlled district passing
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will lift controlled passing between districts on April 5, its prime minister announced on Friday.
Ersan Saner said following a Cabinet meeting that a curfew to help control the spread of the coronavirus will continue for another week.
Between April 5 and 12, the curfew will be applied beginning at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Saner added.
The TRNC reported 42 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 4,486, according to Health Ministry data.
A total of 26 people have died from COVID-19 in the country that has a population of 385,000.
Meanwhile, the Greek Cypriot administration confirmed 705 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Greek Cypriot Health Ministry said the number of infections there reached 46,878.
A total of 261 people have been killed due to coronavirus in the country that has 900,000 inhabitants.
(c) Anadolu Agency
News.Az