Turkish Defence Minitster: Armenia should shake hand of peace held out by Azerbaijan, Türkiye

Armenia should shake the hand of peace held out by Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar told reporters, following the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers in Kayseri on December 21, News.az reports.

He noted that the officials discussed development prospects for cooperation in the South Caucasus.

"It's important for us to further continue the strategic ties between our countries. This cooperation serves as an example for the whole world," Akar said.

News.Az