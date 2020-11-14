Turkey's Defense Ministry shares video in honor of Azerbaijani soldiers-liberators

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey has prepared a video dedicated to the Azerbaijani soldiers-liberators.

The video was published on the ministry's official Twitter page.

"The video is dedicated to our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers, heroic warriors of the glorious army of Azerbaijan, whose great victory in Nagorno-Karabakh became the subject of our pride," said the ministry.

News.Az