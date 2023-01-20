Turkish Defense Ministry made a post on January 20: We will stand by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkiye shared a post on January 20 - National Day of Mourning, News.az reports.

"We did not forget, we will not forget! We commemorate our brothers who were martyred in the massacre committed in Azerbaijan on January 20, 1990, known as Black January. "As one nation, two states, we will continue to stand by our Azerbaijani Turkish brothers," the post reads.

News.Az