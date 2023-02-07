Yandex metrika counter

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan thanks Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for condolences

Emine Erdogan, the wife of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has expressed gratitude to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva for her condolences over the heavy casualties in a strong earthquake that hit southern Turkiye on Monday, News.Az reports. 

The post on her official Twitter account says: “Dear Mehriban, I cordially thank you for your condolences and for sharing our grief. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries that provided assistance at a difficult time for us. Thank you for your support. It's nice to know that our friends stand by us."


