Turkish FM: Gaza ceasefire possible this evening if parties agree

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that a ceasefire could be declared today if Israel and Hamas reach an agreement tonight.

“If the consensus is reached today, the ceasefire will be brokered,” says Fidan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The parties showed great will for the release of the prisoners and the hostages,” he says alongside Syria’s foreign minister.

He says that talks are focusing on four priorities, on which “a lot of progress has been obtained thus far”: the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the lines of IDF withdrawal, humanitarian aid, and the conditions of a potential ceasefire.

